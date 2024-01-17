Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 (ANI): Based on the specific intelligence received, the officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai Zonal Unit on Tuesday intercepted two passengers who arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai from Jeddah.

The passengers were searched and 1 kg gold dust in wax form, which was specially stitched in the innerwear of both passengers was seized from each of them, DRI said in an official statement.

Further, during the baggage search of the intercepted persons, officers examined the 3 mixer grinders carried by them as they appeared to be heavier than usual. On cutting the part open, it was found that gold pieces of approx 2 Kgs were concealed therein. Thus a total of 4 Kg of smuggled gold worth Rs 2.59 crore was recovered.

Subsequently, it was found out that two persons were coming to receive the gold from the passengers outside the airport.

Accordingly, the officers planned a trap and intercepted the intended receivers. These persons admitted to their offence. The two passengers and both receivers have been arrested under relevant provisions of the Customs Act 1962.

The operation is a manifestation of DRI's resolve to dismantle the burgeoning syndicates involved in the smuggling of gold. (ANI)

