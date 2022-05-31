Mumbai, May 31 (PTI) A 62-year-old restaurant staffer died after he was hit by a car in south Mumbai's Girgaum Chowpatty area, a police official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the early hours of Monday when Dinesh Surati Kevat (37) who was learning to the drive the car pressed the accelerator in place of the brake, resulting in the vehicle surging ahead and crushing restaurant staffer Shridhar Pujari in the vicinity, the Gamdevi police station official said.

The car belonged to the owner of the hotel in which the deceased was working, he added.

Kevat was handed over to the police by passersby and he has been charged under IPC and Motor Vehicles Act for causing death by negligence, rash driving and other offences, the official added.

