Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 (ANI): A fire broke out at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Pise Water Pumping Station Monday evening, leading to a significant impact on water supply across several parts of Mumbai.

According to a civic official, the incident has impacted the water supply in the eastern part of eastern suburbs, as well as the water supply from Golanji, Fosbery, Raoli, and Bhandarwada reservoirs in the city.

Consequently, there will be no water supply in these areas for the next 24 hours. Additionally, the water supply pressure in the western suburbs and other parts of Mumbai may also be affected, said the official.

As per the civic official, the BMC administration has urged citizens to cooperate and utilize water resources judiciously since the prompt cooperation of residents is essential to mitigate the impact of the disruption and ensure that essential water services can be restored as swiftly as possible.

Efforts are underway to address the situation and restore normalcy to the water supply system in the affected areas. (ANI)

