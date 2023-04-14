Mumbai, Apr 14 (PTI) A 43-year-old police inspector died on Friday after his motorcycle was dashed from the rear by a speeding BEST bus in Vakola in the western part of Mumbai, an official said.

Inspector Pravin Ashok Dinkar of Marine Drive police station was on his way to work from his official quarters in Kole Kalyan in Santacruz East when the accident took place at 9am near New Modern School on Nehru Road, he said.

"He sustained serious injuries and died after being admitted in VN Desai Hospital. The process of registering a case is underway. Senior officials, including Joint Commissioner (Law and Order) Satya Narayan, visited the hospital," the Vakola police station official said.

