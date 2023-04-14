Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who will be soon seen in OMG 2, responded to Nagaland's Minister of Tribal Affairs Temjen Imna Along, who said that he was inspired by Akshay Kumar's punctuality. A few days back, Temjen had gone to attend an event where Akshay reached earlier than everyone else. The Minister shared that he was inspired by Akshay Kumar since the actor is known to be punctual. He tweeted a picture of himself from the event as he wrote: "Dekho! I am not a VIP, I come earlier than the audience. Inspired by @akshaykumar!" Akshay Kumar Once Again Claims He Will Renounce His Canadian Passport After Constantly Being Scrutinised Over His Citizenship.

Akshay Kumar's Response

Haha! Thank you. And I’m very inspired by your sense of humour @AlongImna https://t.co/6Po6hFbXdl — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 13, 2023

Akshay replied to the post and wrote: "Haha! Thank you. And I'm very inspired by your sense of humour @AlongImna." After this, Temjen Imna Along took to his Twitter to share another hilarious tweet in his classic style. Replying to the tweet, he mentioned that he is also a follower of Akshay Kumar's fitness, however, he finds it difficult to exercise.

