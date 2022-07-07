Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI): A level 2 fire broke out at a mall in the Hiranandani Powai area of Maharashtra's Mumbai on Thursday morning.

As many as 12 fire tenders are at the spot. No casualties and injuries have been reported in the incident so far.

More details are awaited.

Earlier on June 19, a total of 14 people were rescued after a fire broke out on the 14th floor of a building 'Dheeraj Savera' in Mumbai's Borivali. No casualties were reported in the incident and the fire had been brought under control. (ANI)

