Mumbai, Sep 13 (PTI) Mumbai on Tuesday reported 193 coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 11,48,299, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

Of the 193 cases, only 13 patients were symptomatic.

A day before the city had reported 128 infections, indicating a rise in the COVID graph.

With no fresh fatality, Mumbai's COVID-19 toll remained unchanged at 19,719.

The number of recoveries rose by 285 to 11,27,006 as of Tuesday, the official said.

With a recovery rate of 98.1 per cent, Mumbai is now left with 1,574 active cases.

As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, 6,691 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 1,81,88,232.

The overall growth rate of cases in the city stood at 0.021 per cent between September 6 and September 12, while the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is 3,308 days.

