Mumbai, Sep 28 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday inaugurated Bharat Ratna Lata Dinanath Mangeshkar International Music College here.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other senior ministers were present at the event.

Speaking at the event, Shinde said land measuring 7,000 sq metre at Kalina is being handed over to the Culture Department for building the college, named after the late singing legend.

For the time being, space within the P L Deshpande Academy will be made available, he said.

