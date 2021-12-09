Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) A man was held for allegedly duping businessmen to the tune of Rs 35 lakh on the pretext of paying their GST amounts and then spending the money in dance bars and buying lottery tickets, Mumbai police said on Thursday.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: No Significant Change in Minimum Temperatures Very Likely Over Most Parts of Central India During Next 5 Days.

A Vanrai police station official identified the accused as 28-year-old Mayur Sawant, an employee with a chartered accountancy (CA) firm.

Also Read | Mumbai: Vinod Kambli, Former Indian Cricketer, Duped of Rs 1 Lakh by Cyber Fraudsters.

"He used to contact businessmen saying he would process their GST payments between 2017 and 2019. He accumulated Rs 35 lakh this way but spent them in dance bars and buying lottery tickets. Sawant was held from his Kandivali residence and was charged under IPC sections for cheating and other offences," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)