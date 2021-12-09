New Delhi, December 9: There will be no significant changes in the minimum temperature in several parts across the country in next few days. According to a release by the India Meteorological Department on Thursday, no significant change in the minimum temperature very likely over most parts of Northwest and Central India during next five days. Hence, there likely will not be any cold wave conditions in the regions for the next five days. La Nina Impacts Temperature, Precipitation but Not Climate Change, Says WMO.

According to the IMD, Western Disturbance is very unlikely to affect Northwest India during the next five days. The release by the IMD , dated December 9, that most parts of Northwest and Central India are likely to experience dry weather conditions during the next five days. Isolated pockets over Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to experience dense fog during next 24 hours and shallow to moderate fog thereafter. Climate Change Will Stir Up Global Agriculture Within Next Decade, Study Finds.

Meanwhile, south Tamil Nadu is likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall activity on December 9. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Tamilnadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe are likely to experience isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall activity during next five days and over South Interior Karnataka and Telangana during next two days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2021 09:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).