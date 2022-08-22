Mumbai, Aug 22 (PTI) A 22 year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing gold, silver and cash cumulatively valued at Rs 47 lakh from his employer's home in Khar in Mumbai, a police official said on Monday.

Also Read | Modi Government’s Milestone Step Towards Ease of Doing Business: New Overseas Investment Rules Will See Bumper Foreign Investment.

Businessman Mahesh Gandhi had approached police on Sunday stating his domestic help Rahul Kamat had fled after committing theft while the former was in Udaipur in Rajasthan, the Khar police station official said.

Also Read | JEE Advanced Admit Card 2022 Likely To Be Released Tomorrow At jeeadv.ac.in; Here's How to Download.

"We found a CCTV footage of Kamat, who hails from Bihar, with bags leaving Gandhi's housing complex. We realised he was trying to flee to his native state and managed to nab him in Bhusawal within 12 hours of the crime. The entire loot has been recovered," he said.

Kamat has been remanded in police custody till August 25, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)