Mumbai, Jul 5 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife in Mumbai's Borivali (west) area on Saturday, an official said.

Accused Pappu Manu Rathod then walked to MHB police station and surrendered, the official said.

A resident of Ganpat Patil Nagar, Pappu smashed a granite cutter on the head of his wife Reshma (27) and strangulated her with a rope.

He told the police he was angry with her over a dispute for the past three days.

Further investigation is underway, the official added.

