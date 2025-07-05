Mumbai, July 5: In a shocking incident, a woman died by suicide after she was slapped by her husband allegedly after a fight with his mother in Mumbai's Sakinaka on June 28. The Mumbai Police have charged a 32-year-old driver with abetment of suicide and dowry death following the suicide of his 23-year-old wife, Mamta, at their residence.

The accused has been identified as Rajesh Jokhai Prasad Maurya, Indian Express reported. The case, registered under sections 108 (abetment of suicide) and 80 (dowry death) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), stems from a complaint filed by Mamta’s family, who alleged persistent harassment and dowry demands by Maurya. Mumbai Murder: Minor Boy Pushes 15-Year-Old Girl to Death From High Rise Building, Tries To Pass It Off As Suicide; Arrested.

Mamta, who married Maurya in June 2024 in her second marriage after divorcing her first husband, reportedly faced frequent disputes with her husband. According to the police, Maurya pressured Mamta to borrow money from her father to purchase a flat. Her father provided INR 5 lakh, but Maurya allegedly demanded more, leading to further harassment and assault, as claimed by Mamta’s younger brother, Shubham Kushwaha. Mumbai Shocker: Minor Boy Dies by Suicide After Jumping From 57th Floor of Kandivali High-Rise Following Argument With Mother Over Attending Tuitions.

Kushwaha, a Kandivali resident, told police that Mamta, during phone conversations with family in their Uttar Pradesh village, revealed the abuse and dowry demands she endured. On June 28, following a reported altercation with Maurya’s mother, Maurya allegedly slapped Mamta, after which she took her own life, according to the FIR. Maurya disclosed these details to Kushwaha at Rajawadi Hospital, where Mamta was declared dead.

Suicide Prevention or Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 080-46110007; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 8322252525.

