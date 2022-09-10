Mumbai, Sep 10 (PTI) A daily-wage labourer rescued his 12-year-old daughter who was allegedly kidnapped from near her house in suburban Bandra here and taken to Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

The accused identified as Shahid Khan (24) was employed in a garment manufacturing unit in Bandra and the victim's family lived in the same locality, an official said.

The accused had allegedly asked the girl to accompany him for some shopping on September 4, but instead took her to Kurla, from where he boarded a bus to Surat with her and later reached Delhi by train, he said.

The girl had given some excuse to her mother before stepping out of the house, and when she did not return, her parents lodged a police complaint and a case of kidnapping was registered, he said.

The girl's father, who is a daily-wage labourer, enquired with neighbours and people in the locality and zeroed in on the accused with the help of the police, the official said.

After finding out that he hailed from Aitroli village near Aligarh, the victim's father contacted the family of the accused and managed to rescue her with the help of local police and villagers, he added.

"My daughter said the accused had raped her in an inebriated state in the bus to Surat," the girl's father claimed, demanding at an FIR under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act (POCSO) be registered.

An FIR under section 363 (kidnapping) has been registered and more sections will be added once the victim's statement is recorded, an official from Nirmal Nagar police station said.

