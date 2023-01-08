Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8 (ANI): The Mumbai Police on Sunday arrested a man who has been accused of vandalizing the St. Michael's Church cemetery.

The accused has been identified as Dawood Ibrahim Mohammad Ansari (22), a resident of Kalamboli in the Navi Mumbai area.

"Mahim police arrested the Accused Dawood Ibrahim Mohammad Ansari who vandalised the crosses at St Michael Church Cemetery area. Police are investigating further. This was a priority case for us as an incident happened at a religious place," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 5 Manoj Patil.

The miscreant vandalised 18 crosses and some monuments in the cemetery of Mahim's St. Michael's Church, Mumbai on Saturday morning, said the police.

According to the press statement of the church, "It is with sadness I would like to inform you that a certain miscreant entered our Church premises today the 7th January 2023 at around 6 A.M and vandalized about 18 crosses in the Church Cemetery."

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 5 Manoj Govind Patil told ANI about the incident, "This unfortunate incident happened on Saturday morning. We have booked a person, but not been arrested yet. A case was registered under Section 295A. The investigation is underway."

This incident enraged the Catholic community of Mumbai, according to the police.

About the incident, Father Lancy Pinto St. Michael's Church (Mahim) said, "The accused entered through the back door to the cemetery area and said to the watchman, 'I'm going inside the church. We have shared the CCTV footage with the police for further investigation. We have registered a case against the unknown person."

According to the church's press release, "An FIR has been lodged at Mahim Police Station and investigations have begun."

The press release further said, "The police have assured us that they will arrest the person concerned based on CCTV footage and the statement of witness and will take appropriate legal action. A further investigation is also being conducted to check for any security lapse."

The attack on the Mahim Church triggered political reactions as well.

NCP Spokesperson Clyde Crasto tweeted, "News of Graves and Crosses vandalised at the St. Michael's Church graveyard in Mahim, Mumbai is very disturbing. This incident happened immediately after the temporary withdrawal of land acquisition notice to St. Peter's Church, Bandra raises many doubts."

In a series of tweets, Clyde Crasto demanded the perpetrators of this crime must be arrested and severe action must be taken. (ANI)

