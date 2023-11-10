Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10 (ANI): Hours after a speeding car collided with six vehicles parked at the toll plaza towards Bandra and claimed the lives of three people while injuring several others, police have booked a man in the case.

The Mumbai police have registered a case against the car driver, Mohammed Sarfaraz Shaikh.

According to police, "the incident that took place late Thursday night killed three people, including two women. 12 others were injured, out of which three are in critical condition."

Police further informed that the car speeding from Worli collided with a total of six vehicles parked at the toll plaza towards Bandra.

"We have registered a case against the car driver under Section 304 (2) of the Indian Penal Code," said police.

Zone 9 DCP Krishnakant Upadhyay said on Thursday, "Today around 10:15 pm, a vehicle was going north from Worli towards Bandra, 100 metres before the toll plaza on the sea link, and it collided with a vehicle. After colliding, the car sped up and hit 2-3 vehicles at the toll plaza. A total of six vehicles have been hit in this incident."

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

