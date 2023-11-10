New Delhi, November 10: In the second phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly polls, out of 953 candidates in fray, almost 10 per cent candidates have criminal cases against them while 56 have serious cases against them, a report revealed on Friday. The Chhattisgarh Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 953 out of 958 candidates, who are contesting in the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections Phase 2.

In the second phase, polling will be held on 70 seats. Polling on 20 seats were held in the first phase on November 7. The report said, "Out of 953 candidates analyzed, 100 (10 per cent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves and 56, which is six per cent of the 953 candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves." Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: 26 out of 223 Candidates in First Phase Have Criminal Cases, Says ADR Report.

The report stated that among the major parties, the ruling Congress has fielded the highest number of candidates with criminal cases. There are 13 (19 per cent) out of 70 candidates analysed from Congress, followed by BJP which has fielded 12 (17 per cent) with criminal cases against them.

The report further said that 11 (18 per cent) out of 62 candidates analysed from Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) and 12 (27 per cent) out of 44 candidates analysed from AAP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

It also said that seven (10 per cent) out of 70 candidates analysed from Congress, four (six per cent) out of 70 candidates analysed from BJP, four (six per cent) out of 62 candidates analysed from Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) and six (14 per cent) out of 44 candidates analysed from AAP have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits. Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: When Is Voting and Result? How To Vote, Check Name in Voter List? How To Find Polling Station? Know Everything Here.

The report pointed out that 16 (23 per cent) out of 70 constituencies are red alert constituencies. Red alert constituencies are those where three or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. It said that the directions of the Supreme Court have had no effect on the political parties in selection of candidates in the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections Phase two as they have again followed their old practice of giving tickets to around 10 per cent candidates with criminal cases.

It said that all major parties contesting in Chhattisgarh Elections Phase 2 have given tickets from 17 per cent to 27 per cent candidates who have declared criminal cases against themselves. Polling for the 70 assembly seats in second phase of Chhattisgarh will take place on November 17 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

