Mumbai, Apr 30 (PTI) The Mumbai police's cyber cell on Friday urged citizens not to click on links on social media about sale of Remdesivir and Tocilizumab injections, which are used in the treatment of COVID-19.

A prominent manufacturer of Remdesivir and Tocilizumab recently approached the cyber cell with complaint about fake links being activated on social media, an official said.

According to the complaint, the company found that some cyber fraudsters had created links offering to sell the injections, which are in high demand for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, he said.

It has also found that the fraudsters posed as authorised distributors of the injections and asked people to deposit money in bank accounts given by them, the official said.

People in need of those life-saving injections click on the links provided by fraudsters and lose money, he said.

To prevent these kinds of fraud, the cyber cell has appealed to citizens to avoid clicking on links about sale of these injections, contacting the phone numbers or depositing money in bank accounts given in the links, the official said.

