Mumbai, Nov 2 (PTI) The Mumbai police's crime branch has arrested a member of a gang, which was involved in stealing valuables from cars, an official said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

In a joint operation with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF), a team from the crime branch's unit-7 on Sunday arrested Rais Yashin Khan, a resident of Kaisargunj of Baharaich, the official said.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

The accused was a member of the gang, which used to break into cars and steal mobile phones, laptops and important documents, he said.

Two members of the gang have already been arrested, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)