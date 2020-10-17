Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 (ANI): A total of 1,791 new COVID-19 cases and 47 deaths were reported from Mumbai in the last 24 hours.

Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai said on Saturday that the total number of cases in the metropolis now stands at 2,40,339, including 18,717 active cases and 2,08,099 discharges. It said 9,682 persons have died due to the virus.

With 1,85,270 total active cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country.

The state has reported a total of 15,86,321 COVID-19 cases while 13,58,606 patients have recovered from the disease and 41,965 people have died. (ANI)

