Mumbai, Feb 10 (PTI) Mumbai reported 429 new coronavirus cases and two deaths on Thursday, the city civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release.

Also Read | Mughal Gardens in Delhi to Open For General Public From February 12 to March 16.

The city reported fewer than 500 cases on the fourth straight day.

Also Read | Adani Wilmar’s Market Capitalisation Crosses Rs 50,000 Crore.

The tally of coronavirus infections in the country's financial capital rose to 10,53,046, while the death toll reached 16,678.

The positivity rate (number of infections detected per 100 tested samples) has come down to one per cent, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said.

"Ever since Mumbai's covid positivity rate increased to touch 1 per cent on December 21, 2021, today... the positivity is back to one per cent again," he said in the statement.

The city doesn't have a single sealed building or containment zone now.

In previous 24 hours, 40,682 COVID-19 tests, about 2,000 more than the day before, were carried out in the city, taking the tally so far to 1,56,92,306.

With 822 patients discharged from hospitals during the day, the number of recovered cases in the city increased to 10,29,828.

The city's rate of recovery is 98 per cent.

The caseload doubling rate or period has improved to 949 days.

The overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases for the period between February 3 to 9 was 0.07 per cent.

Presently, Mumbai has 3,698 active COVID-19 patients.

Around 83 per cent or 356 out of 429 patients detected on Thursday were asymptomatic.

In the last 24 hours, only 71 patients were hospitalized and 20 of them were put on oxygen support.

Also, only 1,188 of the total 36,977 hospital beds are occupied in the city.

On January 7, 2022, Mumbai had reported its highest-ever 20,971 cases during the third wave which, according to commissioner Chahal, had started on December 21, 2021.

The commissioner said on Thursday that during the third wave, Mumbai recorded a total of 2.85 lakh cases and average of 5.5 deaths per day.

"This is one of the lowest single digit mortality rate in the 3rd wave for any comparable city at national or international level," Chahal claimed, adding this was a matter of great satisfaction and pride for the administration.

Vaccination rate for the first dose of anti-covid vaccines in the city was 114 per cent (which means the target was exceeded) and for second dose it was 95 per cent, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)