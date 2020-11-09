Mumbai, Nov 9 (PTI) Mumbai on Monday reported 599 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 2,65,142, the city civic body said.

With 20 more patients succumbing to the viral infection in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll mounted to 10,462, it said.

507 people have been discharged, taking the number of recoveries to 2,37,029, the civic body said, adding that Mumbai is now left with only 16,923 active COVID-19 cases.

More than 16.25 lakh samples have been tested so far in the city.

The civic body said that the average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases went up to 230 days, while the average growth rate of cases has dropped to 0.30 per cent.

Notably, the number of containment zones located in slums and chawls has fallen below the 500-mark after a long gap.

The city is now left with 498 containment zones. PTI

