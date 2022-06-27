Mumbai, Jun 27 (PTI) Mumbai on Monday reported 1,062 COVID-19 cases and five fatalities, taking the tally to 11,08,433 and the toll to 19,604, a civic official said.

Also Read | Presidential Election 2022: Opposition’s Candidate Yashwant Sinha Files Nomination; Here is Everything You Need to Know About Him.

The metropolis had reported five deaths on Sunday as well, which took the total number of fatalities in June so far to 38, a manifold rise from three in May and four in April, he pointed out.

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: Ranchi Teen Arrested for Hammering to Death 17-Year-Old Girlfriend and Her 14 Year-Old Brother.

The five deaths comprised four women above the age of 66 and a 78-year-old man, all of whom were suffering from comorbidities, including heart disease, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

Of the 1,062 new cases, only 68 were hospitalised, with just seven of them needing oxygen support, he said.

As per BMC data, the number of people on oxygen support was 84, while just 668 out of 24,768 hospital beds earmarked for COVID-19 treatment are currently occupied.

The recovery count increased by 1,305 in the last 24 hours to touch 10,76,350, leaving the metropolis with 12,479 active cases, it showed.

The recovery rate was 97 per cent, the growth rate in cases between June 20 and 26 was 0.151 per cent, while the caseload doubling time was 433 days, as per civic data.

With 8,854 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests in Mumbai went up to 1,74,88,585.

The addition to the tally has been in four digits since June 7, though the city has no sealed building and containment zones, BMC data showed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)