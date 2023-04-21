Mumbai, Apr 21 (PTI) Mumbai on Friday reported 226 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, both women with comorbidities, a civic official said.

The tally stands at 11,61,569, while the toll increased to 19,758 after the city saw two deaths for the first time since April 12, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added.

A 56-year-old woman with cancer and a 43-year-old woman with tuberculosis died of coronavirus during the day, he said.

It was the fourth consecutive day when the addition to the tally was above the 200-mark, though Friday's figure was less than the 270 detected a day earlier, he pointed out.

The recovery count increased by 282 in the last 24 hours to touch 11,40,345, leaving Mumbai with an active caseload of 1,466, he said.

As per BMC data, the recovery rate is 98.2 per cent, the overall growth rate of cases between April 14 and 20 was 0.0176 per cent and the caseload doubling time stood at 3,894 days.

