Mumbai, Jun 8 (PTI) Mumbai on Thursday reported eight COVID-19 cases, which took the tally here to 11,63,851, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,773, a civic official said.

Also Read | EU Migrant Reform: Proposal ‘very Difficult’ for Germany.

On Wednesday, the metropolis had witnessed nine COVID-19 cases and one death, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official added.

Also Read | Black Magic Kills Student in Hyderabad? Parents Suspect ‘Kshudra Pooja’ After Class 12th Student Hangs Self.

The recovery count increased by 14 and touched 11,44,029, leaving the city with an active caseload of 49, he said.

So far, 1,88,82,074 coronavirus tests have been conducted, including 702 in the last 24 hours, as per BMC data.

The recovery rate is 98.3 per cent and overall growth rate of cases between June 1 and 7 is 0.0007 per cent.

The caseload doubling time stands at 107,802 days, as per official data.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)