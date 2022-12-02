Mumbai, Dec 2 (PTI) Mumbai on Friday recorded five COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the metropolis to 11,54,916, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,744, the civic body said.

Also Read | CM Ibrahim, Karnataka JDS President Slams BJP, Wakf Board, Says 'Exclusive Colleges for Muslim Girls in State Not a Good Idea'.

On Thursday, the city had reported just two cases.

Also Read | Noida Shocker: Woman Murders Shopping Mall Worker, Mutilates Face To Fake Own Death; Arrested.

The recovery count increased by 18 and reached 11,35,114, leaving the city with an active caseload of 58.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed the city's recovery rate was 98.3 per cent.

So far, 1,85,68,152 coronavirus tests have been carried out in the city, including 2,599 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)