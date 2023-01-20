Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) Mumbai on Friday reported four COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 11,55,227, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,747, a civic official said.

The recovery count increased by 12 in the last 24 hours and touched 11,35,448, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 32, he added.

As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data, the recovery rate stands at 98.3 per cent, while 1,86,86,926 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far, including 3,720 in the last 24 hours.

