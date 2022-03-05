Mumbai, Mar 5 (PTI) A large portion of Dream Mall in suburban Bhandup in Mumbai was gutted in a major fire that raged for nearly nine hours before it was doused, a civic official said on Saturday.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Russia Restricts Twitter; Ukrainian Port City Mariupol 'Blockaded' by Russian Forces, Says Mayor.

Also Read | Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Blocked at Panthyal Due to Shooting Stones, Says Traffic Police.

No casualties were reported in the incident, he said.

The blaze erupted around 8 pm on Friday. It was described by fire brigade officers as 'level 3' (major) fire and later upgraded to 'level 4', he said.

The fire was extinguished around 5 AM on Saturday.

On March 25, 2021, a fire had broken out at a designated COVID-19 inside the same mall and claimed eleven lives.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)