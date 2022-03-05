Moscow, March 5: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blasted NATO for refusing to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine. He said that the open airspace will lead to more bombardment in Ukraine. US Ambassador to UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield on March 4 said that Russian forces are now 20 miles, and closing towards Ukraine’s second-largest nuclear facility.

The United Nations Security Council will meet Monday to discuss the humanitarian situation in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukraine will join the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE) as a "contributing participant", the NATO-accredited military research institution said in a statement on Friday. Russia-Ukraine 'War': Russian Major General Andrei Sukhovetsky Killed by Ukrainians.

Russian state regulator announced to block access to Facebook and Twitter in the country. Russian parliament signed a bill that would impose prison terms for spreading “fake news.” The move was part of a crackdown on independent media and activists since the start of the Russian invasion. Russia-Ukraine War: Elon Musk Calls for Immediate Boost in Oil and Gas Production To Replace Russian Output.

Indian Embassy in Ukraine:

Exploring all possible mechanisms to evacuate 🇮🇳n citizens in Sumy, safely & securely. Discussed evacuation & identification of exit routes with all interlocuters including Red Cross. Control room will continue to be active until all our citizens are evacuated. Be Safe Be Strong — India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) March 4, 2022

Multiple explosions were heard in Kharkiv. Residents have been asked to go to the nearest shelter, ANI has reported quoting The Kyiv Independent. Russian forces have made further advances towards the eastern outskirts of Kyiv. The mayor of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol has said Russian forces have 'blockaded' the city.

