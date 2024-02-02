Mumbai, Feb 2 (PTI) A Central Park on the lines of one in New York will be developed on land surrendered by Mahalaxmi Racecourse in south Mumbai, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said on Friday.

He was talking to reporters after presenting the annual budget of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

A 300-acer `Mumbai Central Park' on the lines of Central Park in New York and Hyde park in London will be created by connecting the 175-acre Costal Road garden and 120-acre land of the racecourse by a subway, he said.

Earlier there were reports that a theme park or an amusement park will come up on the land.

"Every citizen will get free entry (to the proposed Central Park)," Chahal said, dismissing speculation that the land will be given to real estate developers.

