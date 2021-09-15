New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) Senior diplomat Munu Mahawar has been appointed as India's next High Commissioner to the Maldives, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Humble Background Didn't Deter WrapCart Founders From Envisioning a Dream.

The 1996 batch Indian Foreign Service officer is currently serving as Indian ambassador to Oman.

Also Read | Narendra Modi-Led Cabinet Approves Major Reforms in Telecom Sector To Boost Employment, Growth, Competition and Consumer Interests.

"He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the MEA said.

Mahawar will succeed Sunjay Sudhir as the Indian High Commissioner to the Maldives.

Amit Narang, a 2001 batch Indian Foreign Service officer has been appointed as India's next ambassador to Oman.

At present, he is serving as joint secretary at the headquarters of the MEA in Delhi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)