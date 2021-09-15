The new age India has become uber cool, trendy and stylish. There is nothing pragmatic about their approach anymore, be it mobile phones or automobiles. Sitting in the Starbucks & CCD, the individuals are not only showcasing their latest phones but the mobile & laptop accessories as well. Nurturing this inclination and working for laptop, mobile phone and other gadget accessories is a young brand representing youth, "WrapCart".

WrapCart was kickstarted in the year 2018, well one must be wondering these are really very young in the market. Indeed WrapCart is the brainchild of two young & dynamic individuals who visioned a start up and worked hard to make their dreams come true. The duo Akanksha Nirbhavane & Aditya Gupta both are poles apart if it comes to their academics. While Akanksha completed her MBA from IBS, Mumbai, Aditya Gupta is a designated Chartered Accountant. The best part about this combo is they knew the market and being from finance & management background did their R&D to the perfection. Both of them come from a humble background, but that does not deter their efficiency and yearning to become the go to brand for gadget accessories.

WrapCart started producing mobile phone covers but as the business flourished, they forayed into laptop covers, audio devices, debit card skins and much more. Being a Gen Z brand they are highly active on social media sites including Instagram. The official account has over 147K followers. With the grip getting stronger in the market, dynamic duo Akanksha & Aditya are planning to design skin for IPads, Gamepads & drones as well. Seeking for the funds, they will be soon presenting their physical stores as well. They are aiming to extend their reach offline as well and with their zealous attitude this feat seems possible.