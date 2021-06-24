Yamunanagar, Jun 24 (PTI) A murder accused was found hanging from a tree in the district jail here on Thursday, police said.

The jail administration informed about the incident to relatives of 50-year-old Jasif, a resident of Bibipur village in Yamunanagar.

Area police station in-charge Suresh Kumar said a magisterial inquiry will be initiated into the matter.

The reason behind the incident is under investigation, he said.

