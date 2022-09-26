Ambala, Sep 26 (PTI) A 40-year-old man accused in a 2019 murder case allegedly committed suicide by handing in his barrack in central jail here, police said on Monday.

Sarvesh Sevak, a resident of village Uttar Pradesh's Gonda, hanged himself with a rope in his jail barracks on Sunday, they said.

According to the police, in 2019, Sevak had come to Ambala City in search of work. He had taken a house on rent in the Motor Market area where Nikku, a migrant labourer, was already residing.

In April that year, Sevak and Nikku had a conflict over some issue which was settled by the house owner, police said.

Later, Sevak allegedly strangled Nikku with a rope when he was sleeping on the terrace on April 6, 2019, police said.

Nikku's body was found lying below the bed and Sevak absconded after the incident, they said, adding he was later arrested and police registered a murder case against him.

