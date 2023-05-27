Malappuram (Kerala), May 27 (PTI) The investigation into the recent murder case of the Kozhikode-based hotelier has revealed that the three arrested accused were allegedly trying to "honeytrap the victim", a Kerala police officer said on Saturday.

Malappuram District Police Chief S Sujith Das, addressing the media after the interrogation, said the accused Shibili, Farhana and Ashiq alias Chicku conspired to trap the deceased 58-year-old Sidhique at a hotel near Eranhipalam but the plan went awry on May 18.

The district police chief said a fight ensued after the accused was forced to strip naked and capture objectionable pictures.

"All the three accused had planned the honeytrap and were also ready to counteract any opposition from the deceased. During the melee, Farhana handed over a hammer to Shibili who hit Sidhique on his head. Ashiq kicked the victim, breaking his ribs," Das said.

He added that they purchased two trolley bags and a cutter and chopped the body into two pieces before throwing the corpse in the bag at Attappady ghat road.

The district police chief said Shibili, who knew the debit card PIN numbers of Sidhique, withdrew the money from some ATMs after the murder.

"They were nabbed from Chennai Egmore railway station on May 24. Their plan was to escape to Assam," he said.

Police had on Friday found the corpse of Siddique, a native of Tirur who was running a restaurant at Kozhikode's Olavanna, stuffed in two trolley bags in a gorge along the Attappady ghat road.

