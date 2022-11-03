Aizawl, Nov 3 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday inaugurated various education-related projects in Mizoram, including two girls' hostels, a government college and the permanent campus of Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) here.

Addressing the 17th convocation ceremony of Mizoram University (MZU), Murmu, who is on a two-day maiden visit to the northeastern state, urged students to use the knowledge and skills they have gained for the progress of the society and the nation.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast For November 4: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in Southern Districts on Friday.

She urged them to take up the responsibility of educating the uneducated.

Murmu also noted that the university has made "serious efforts in promoting academics", resulting in remarkable progress in the fields of science, arts, commerce, engineering and medical Sciences.

Also Read | Sagar Dhankar Murder Case: Delhi Court Grants Custody Parole to Accused Gaurav Laura To Appear in Class 12 Exam in Jhajjar.

More than 6,800 students, including 52 gold medalists, were conferred various degrees, including PhD and MPhil, on the occasion.

The president expressed happiness over the fact that girls comprise over 50 per cent of the students that graduated in the academic session of 2021-22.

"If women are empowered and their status lifted, Indian will achieve immense progress in various fields," Murmu said.

"We should also ensure that participation of women in education should translate into increased participation in the workforce," she said.

The president added that the inauguration of the girls' hostels is a "step towards empowering female students by providing them access to quality education and other facilities".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)