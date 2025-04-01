New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde on Tuesday questioned the opposition's stance on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, asking that parties to clarify whether they support Muslim empowerment or political appeasement. He also challenged whether their position aligned with Balasaheb's ideology or with vote bank politics.

https://x.com/DrSEShinde/status/1906735431376347349

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Preschool Principal Uses Private Photos To Blackmail Student's Father, Attempts To Extort INR 20 Lakh in Karnataka; Arrested.

Taking on X, MP Shrikant Shinde wrote, "Taking a historic step, the NDA government has introduced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 in Parliament, which is a decisive initiative for the socio-economic development of the poor and deprived Muslim society. This bill will be brought after extensive consultation by the Joint Parliamentary Committee."

He further added, "This bill opens the way for strict action against illegal occupiers and misusers of Waqf properties, who have used Waqf land for their personal gain for years. This directly harmed the poor Muslim community, who were deprived of education, health and employment opportunities. Through this bill, a positive step has been taken by the NDA government towards using Waqf properties for the welfare of the Muslim community."

Also Read | West Bengal Firecracker Factory Blast: At Least 6 Dead After Explosion at Illegal Cracker Factory in South 24 Parganas District (Watch Video).

Shinde also drew comparisons with past administrations, stressing that while the Modi government had introduced reforms like the Triple Talaq law, previous governments failed to bring meaningful change.

"By making the Triple Talaq law, the Modi government had won the blessings of Muslim sisters and reformist Muslim brothers. Despite being in power for decades doing vote bank politics, the Congress regime never had the desire to do good for Muslims. This work was done by the NDA government", he posted.

He continued," Now the question is whether Ubatha Sena (UBT) will oppose this bill and stand with those who are taking wrong advantage of Waqf properties, or will it support the ideology of Shriman Balasaheb Thackeray ji, which has always been against corruption and illegal occupation?"

He challenged the opposition to take a clear stand. "If they have the courage, they should come forward and support the Waqf Board Reform Bill. Will they do it? Or will they run away like last time, turning their backs and pressing their tails at a speed of 160 kilometers per hour? Now it is time to decide - political Muslim appeasement or Muslim empowerment?" Srikant post added on X.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said last week that the Waqf Amendment Bill will be tabled in the Budget session of Parliament. The Budget session is slated to conclude on April 4.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, also called the 'Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development (UMEED) Bill', aims to address key challenges by introducing reforms such as digitisation, enhanced audits, improved transparency, and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied properties.

The Waqf Act of 1995, enacted to regulate Waqf properties, has long been criticised for issues such as mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)