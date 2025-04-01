Kolkata, April 1: At least six persons, including three children, have been reportedly killed following a major blast at an illegal firecracker factory at Patharpratima in South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal on Monday night. As per the information available so far, the blast took place at an illegal firecracker manufacturing factory at the residence of a local resident, Chandranath Banik, at around 10 p.m. on Monday.

The local people were alerted by the sound of explosions, and when they reached the spot, they saw the entire house engulfed in flames. Locals started the initial fire extinguishing operations. Later, they were joined by a huge contingent of cops from the nearby Dholahat police station as well as personnel from the state fire services department. West Bengal Firecracker Factory Blast: 4 Killed, Several Injured in Explosion at Cracker Factory Blast in Kalyani.

The fire was yet to be extinguished till this news report was filed. As per the information available, six charred bodies, including three children, have been recovered so far. The local people suspect that the number of casualties is likely to increase further as full-fledged rescue operations are yet to start. The local Trinamool Congress legislator from the Patharpratima Assembly constituency, Samir Jana, rushed to the spot and was seen supervising the simultaneous fire-fighting and rescue cooperation. He also confirmed that as per the information available to him, six charred bodies have been recovered from the house, which was engulfed in flames. West Bengal Cylinder Blast: Four Injured in Fire Triggered by LPG Cylinder Explosion Inside Apartment in South 24 Parganas District.

South 24 Parganas Blast

South 24 Parganas, West Bengal: A powerful explosion occurred while making firecrackers in Patharpratima under, Dholaahat police station limits, resulting in the death of two people and leaving several others seriously injured pic.twitter.com/AjVoNOt6dS — IANS (@ians_india) March 31, 2025

For the last couple of years, West Bengal has been in the national headlines because of unfortunate deaths due to illegal firecracker factory or warehouse blasts. In February this year, four persons were killed and several others were injured following a blast at a firecracker factory at Kalyani in Nadia district of West Bengal.

In 2023, as many as nine persons were killed in a similar blast at an illegal firecracker factory at Egra in East Midnapore district. There were similar blasts at Budge Budge in South 24 Parganas and Duttapukur in North 24 Parganas districts during the last couple of years, killing several people. Every time after the blasts, the administration warns of strong actions against such illegal firecracker entities. Police raids continue for some time and fade away soon.

