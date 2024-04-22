New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): Muslim intellectuals on Sunday lauded the 10-year tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that there has been all-round development in the country without any religious discrimination. Intellectuals believe that the country is in safe hands and the Prime Minister has increased the prestige of India in the whole world.

Muslim Rashtriya Manch believes that parties like Congress, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, and Trinamool Congress have now been completely exposed in front of the Muslims of the country.

Muslim intellectuals believe that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is engaged in creating a riot-free, hunger-free, religious-hatred-free, and illiteracy-free India, that is, a developed India with education, progress and development.

According to them, PM Modi laid the foundation of an India that the world will know. It shows that we were, are and will always be Indians. No one can break our unity and integrity, the added.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha elections in 2024 are at their peak. Voting for the first phase has been done and the nationalist Muslim organisation Muslim Rashtriya Manch has put in its strength for the remaining six phases. Muslim Rashtriya Manch has made a special strategy for more than 100 Muslim-dominated seats.

On these seats, 40 teams, including the National Convenor of the Forum, Regional and Provincial Convenors and Co-Convenors and District Co-Convenors and workers, are engaged in the elections to form a strong government in the form of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a happy and prosperous India.

Shahid Sayeed, national media in-charge of Muslim Rashtriya Manch, said that a total of 40 teams from different states have been formed under the supervision of 14 national coordinators.

Mohammad Afzal has the responsibility for Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal; Girish Juyal and Shahid Akhtar have the responsibility for the North East, West Bengal, Kerala, Bihar, and Jharkhand. Abu Bakar Naqvi has the responsibility of Rajasthan, and SK Muddin has the responsibility of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Whereas Syed Raza Hussain Rizvi and Mohammad Islam have the important responsibility of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. However, the central team in Uttar Pradesh will also fulfil its responsibilities. Virag Pachpor and Irfan Pirzada have to play their roles in Maharashtra, Goa, and Gujarat.

Majid Talikoti and Mohammad Ilyas have been given the responsibility of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. Apart from this, Reshma Hussain and women's chief Shalini Ali have the responsibility of handling women's votes in many states. All the teams are busy fulfilling their responsibilities and are also reviewing the strategy and working style with each other through online meetings every week.

65 such Lok Sabha seats have been selected across the country, where the number of Muslim voters is more than 35 per cent. Out of these 65 Muslim-dominated Lok Sabha seats, Uttar Pradesh has the maximum number of 14 Lok Sabha seats, and West Bengal is in second place, with 13 Lok Sabha seats included in it.

Eight Lok Sabha seats in Kerala, seven in Assam, five in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Bihar, three in Madhya Pradesh, and two each in Delhi, Goa, Haryana, Maharashtra, and Telangana are included in this list.

There are many Lok Sabha constituencies where the number of Muslim voters is more than 50 per cent. Apart from these 65 Lok Sabha seats, there are about 35 to 40 Lok Sabha seats in the country, where Muslim voters may not play a completely decisive role, but have been playing an important role in victory or defeat. Muslim Rashtriya Manch is confident of getting a huge majority and a historic victory in this Lok Sabha election as well.

Muslim Rashtriya Manch believes that during his tenure of 10 years, PM Modi has changed the conditions of Muslim society, brought them out of misery, and their educational, social, and economic conditions have improved.

As a result, Muslim society has now joined the mainstream of the country; they have lost their fear of the so-called secular parties and the so-called Muslim leaders, like self-proclaimed commanders. Muslim society has gotten freedom from the mafia and goondas like the Ansari brothers of UP.

Former Director General of All India Radio, Fayyaz Shahriar, praised PM Modi's remarkable talent, particularly noting his initiation of the influential programme "Mann Ki Baat" on All India Radio during his tenure.

Shahriar emphasised the significance of "Mann Ki Baat," highlighting its role in fostering national unity by bridging political divides, promoting initiatives such as "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao," and driving social change. This acknowledgement underscores the transformative impact of Modi's leadership and communication strategies in addressing critical societal issues and fostering a sense of collective responsibility towards progress and development.

Khawaja Iftikhar Ahmed, author of Meeting of the Minds, said, "If an honest review is made of the performance of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government in the last ten years in terms of minority welfare as a whole and in the context of Indian Muslims in particular, so in all government welfare schemes during this period, Muslims of India have got a proportionately higher share than their population. All government and non-government minority institutions are running normally and contributing to national wealth creation. Have been."

"The minority character and cultural diversity of higher Muslim educational institutions and universities are being maintained. There are no restrictions on religious freedom or religious activities. They are running normally and there is a peaceful environment in the country. "Development opportunities are equal for everyone. There may be some difference in expectations and performance," added Khawaja Iftikhar.

Professor Tariq Bande, Head of the Department of Electronics at Kashmir University, said, "The Narendra Modi government has taken initiatives to boost economic growth, promote digitalization and give priority to infrastructure development, to improve the country's social the government aims to raise the economic structure through schemes like 'Make in India' and 'Digital India.' All this is towards the global status, progress and inclusivity of the government. This is a great example of commitment. Seven schemes run specifically for the poor are a boon, which includes Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Mudra Loan Yojana."

Professor Rizwan Khan, Head of the Department of English, at Aligarh Muslim University, said about the NEP, "The beauty of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 lies in its comprehensive vision to transform the education system in India. It focuses on holistic development and flexibility, and NEP 2020 emphasises preparing students for the challenges of the 21st century with skill development, integration of technology and promoting a multidisciplinary approach to learning. "Includes a deliberate focus on increasing employability."

Mohammad Ibrahim, Professor of Engineering and Technology at Jamia Millia Islamia University, said that under the leadership of PM Modi, India is following the principle of "Vasudev Kutumb Kam".

During this time, the country is going through important changes, especially in education and women's rights. Reforms like the ban on triple talaq promote gender equality, while initiatives like the National Food Security Act ensure food security and advanced technology. Overall, these efforts underline India's commitment to building a more just, empowered and technologically advanced society.

Ehsaan Ahmed Nishtar, a well-known name in Urdu literature and an associate of the great poet and lyricist Shehriyar (who wrote the lyrics of Rekha's film Umrao Jaan), believes that "Today the whole of India knows that Narendra Modi Many countries, including 11 Muslim countries, have confirmed this by giving the highest civilian honour to the NDA government. With the help of which the opposition can contest the elections."

Haryana Haj Council Chairman Mohsin Choudhary said, "The government has done such things which the Congress government could not even think of. The Modi government has worked from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. The NDA government has never discriminated against minorities. Examples of which can be seen under the Nayi Manzil Yojana, Naya Savera (Free Coaching Scheme), Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, and Din Dayal Upadhyay (Rural Skills Scheme), he said. The BJP government also decided to keep a government holiday on the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Hassan Khan Mewati, which is a big thing."

Rafia Naz, yoga teacher and co-founder of Yoga Beyond Religion, said, "Today the whole world is praising the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. Today, under the leadership of Modi ji, India is progressing under the slogans Sabka Saath and Sabka Vikas. Together, we have embarked on the path of becoming self-reliant, and there is no religious discrimination of any kind in this."(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)