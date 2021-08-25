Kozhikode (Ker), Aug 25 (PTI) Senior Muslim League MLA and former Kerala minister M K Muneer on Wednesday received an anonymous threat letter for posting on the social media a message against the brutality allegedly committed by the Taliban against the people of Afghanistan.

Muneer said the letter he received this morning said that if he failed to withdraw the anti-Taliban post from his Facebook page in 24 hours, he and his family would be eliminated.

The letter, written in the name of "Taliban Oru Vismayam" (Taliban, an amazement), said Muneer's Facebook post was based on his "anti-Muslim" views.

The letter, posted from the Government Medical College area here, also warned that Muneer will meet the fate of Professor T J Joseph in Thodupuzha, whose hand was chopped off in 2010 on allegation of blasphemy.

Muneer said he would file a complaint with the police, seeking an investigation into the matter.

The Indian Union Muslim League leader had come under severe online attack for the anti-Taliban post last week. PTI TGB

