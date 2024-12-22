New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): A significant meeting of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) was held on Sunday at Urdu Ghar in New Delhi. The meeting aimed to draft MRM's upcoming strategy and deliberate on topics of national importance, according to an official press release.

The gathering was organised in celebration of the platform's upcoming 23rd Foundation Day (December 24) and was chaired by the organisation's mentor, Indresh Kumar. Attendees included all national conveners, conveners of various cells, co-conveners, and senior officials.

The meeting strongly endorsed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement on temple-mosque disputes. Passing a unanimous resolution, the MRM emphasized that India should focus on development and harmony rather than being entangled in such disputes.

The platform lauded Bhagwat's remarks, where he described the search for mosques beneath temples as unnecessary, calling it a step towards fostering brotherhood and unity among India's 1.42 billion people. The MRM urged political parties to refrain from exploiting such issues for political gain and to work towards maintaining societal peace.

Addressing the Muslims of Sambhal and Bangladesh, the MRM urged them to reflect on Bhagwat's thoughts. It emphasized that his views were not against any community but aimed at uniting society and strengthening India.

Expressing concern over atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh, the MRM appealed to the Bangladeshi government to protect the rights of Hindus, Buddhists, and other minorities.

In sensitive areas like Sambhal, the MRM called on Muslims to avoid political conspiracies and to maintain communal harmony.

The meeting also supported the central government's proposed Waqf Board Amendment Bill, viewing it as crucial for the development of Muslims and the nation. The MRM stressed the importance of preventing the misuse and embezzlement of Waqf properties and suggested their proper management to assist widows, orphans, and the needy.

The MRM emphasized that India's unity and harmony should be celebrated like festivals. It appealed to minorities to adopt a positive outlook and contribute to nation-building. The platform highlighted that by embracing the "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" policy, Indian Muslims could play an active role in the country's development.

The meeting concluded with a blueprint for the MRM's upcoming programmes and initiatives. The platform resolved to actively spread awareness on national and social issues across the country and strive to involve Indian Muslims in nation-building efforts.

Prominent attendees included Mohammad Afzal, Dr Shahid Akhtar, Abu Bakar Naqvi, Virag Pachpore, Dr Majid Talikoti, Dr Shalini Ali, Shahid Sayeed, Syed Raza Hussain Rizvi, Hafiz Sabrin, Imran Chaudhary, Faiz Khan, and Shakir Hussain. (ANI)

