Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 14 (ANI): The Uttarakhand government under Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has given Muslim women a place in the State Haj Committee. This will allow them to share their concerns and suggestions directly with the committee, according to a CMO statement.

According to an official statement, three Muslim women have been appointed as members, Rizwana Parveen, a councillor from Kotdwar Municipal Corporation; Tarannum Khan of Haldwani; and Shahida Siraj of Almora.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 14, 2025: Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors and Bharti Hexacom Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the move aims to include women's perspectives in matters related to the Hajj pilgrimage.

"Muslim women going on the Hajj pilgrimage also face many problems. By giving them representation in the Haj Committee for the first time after the formation of the state, we have ensured that they can put their problems and suggestions directly before the committee," Dhami said.

Also Read | Pakistan Declares Indian Diplomat 'Persona Non Grata' for Engaging in Activities 'Incompatible', Asks To Leave Within 24 Hours.

He added that the decision aligns with the government's ongoing efforts toward women's empowerment. "The government had appointed Saira Bano as the Vice President of the State Women's Commission, working towards women's empowerment," the Chief Minister said.

The updated list of members released by the government also includes Laksar MLA Muhammad Shahzad.

Other members nominated to the Haj Committee include Zeeshan Ahmed, Haseeb Ahmed, Islamuddin Ansari, Sameer Jafri, Khatib Ahmed, Mannan Raja, Haji Abrar Hussain and Haji Faim Khan.

Earlier, the Uttarakhand State Haj Committee had requested the setting up of vaccination camps across the state for Haj pilgrims selected for Haj Yatra-2025, which was in line with past practice. The vaccinations include Meningococcal Meningitis, Seasonal Influenza, and OPV (Oral Polio Vaccine).

According to officials, the Deputy Secretary of Minority Welfare has requested the Director General of Medical Health to take necessary further action promptly regarding the vaccination program outlined by the Hajj Committee.

The Executive Officer of the State Haj Committee has instructed the Chief Medical Officers of the concerned districts to ensure that vaccines are administered in sufficient numbers, taking into account the total number of Haj pilgrims selected for vaccination at each camp. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)