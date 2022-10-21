Sambhal (UP), Oct 20 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party's Sambhal MLA Iqbal Mehmood Thursday claimed that Muslims can never vote for BJP "since they can never trust people who worship Nathuram Godse", the man who shot dead Mahatma Gandhi.

He also accused All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen led by Asadudding Owaisi the "B team" of BJP.

Also Read | INR vs USD: Congress Attacks Narendra Modi Govt, 'Says BJP Not Ready To Accept Reality on Rupee Depreciation'.

Referring to the recent meeting the BJP held with Pasmanda Muslims in Lucknow, Mehmood said, "A true Muslim can never vote for BJP. This is because BJP and RSS can never be of Muslims. Muslims can never trust people who worship Godse the killer of Mahatma Gandhi."

About Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati, he alleged that its supremo Mayawati is afraid of central agencies like the CBI and ED "which is why she never speaks against the BJP".

Also Read | Rishi Sunak, Who Emerged As Bookmakers' Favourite for UK PM, Yet To Clear Whether He Will Run.

"Samajwadi Party is the only party that is fighting BJP," he claimed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)