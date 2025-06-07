Ghaziabad (UP), Jun 7 (PTI) In a unique demonstration of environmental consciousness, Muslim residents of Dabur Talab and Nasbandi Colony in Loni of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district celebrated Eid-ul-Adha by cutting a cake adorned with a symbolic goat, forgoing traditional animal sacrifice.

The eco-friendly celebration was organised following an appeal by local BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar.

The celebration saw active participation from the Muslim community, who gathered to cut a cake featuring a miniature goat displayed within a small plastic showcase. MLA Gurjar himself attended the event, joining several members of the Hindu community in solidarity.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Gurjar lauded the initiative of the Muslim community. He expressed his appreciation, saying, "This type of eco-friendly celebration will enhance harmony and unity between Hindus and Muslims in the region."

Beyond the communal aspect, the MLA highlighted a crucial security dimension. He pointed out that Loni falls within the 10-km restricted zone of the Hindon Air Force Station runway, where slaughtering of animals is prohibited.

"This eco-conscious approach by the Muslim community, therefore, also contributes directly to ensuring the security protocols around the sensitive airbase," he said.

