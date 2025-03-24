Mumbai, Mar 24 (PTI) The Opposition on Monday targeted Mahayuti allies, especially Shiv Sena, over the Kunal Kamra issue claiming the intense reaction was missing when derogatory remarks were made against Shivaji Maharaj by a former journalist and an actor.

Kamra is the eye of a political firestorm over his "traitor" jibe at Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde which led to the ransacking of a studio in Mumbai by Shiv Sainiks where the stand-up comedian had recorded his event.

"Why there was no anger against Prashant Koratkar and Rahul Solapurkar who made derogatory remarks against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj?" Congress MLA Nana Patole asked in the assembly.

He claimed the duo was instead provided security by the government.

Patole said the government had not taken any action against motormouth ministers who used provocative language to fan communal violence but promptly demolished the house of a (Nagpur) riot accused using a bulldozer.

"Why did Nagpur Police allow the burning of a green 'chadar' with Quranic verses (during a protest on March 17 that triggered large-scale violence). Ideally, police take away such material," he said.

Notably, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had told the assembly last week that no 'chadar' with such inscriptions was set on fire during the protest (organised by right-wing organisations).

NCP (SP) MLA Jayant Patil said the 100 days of the Mahayuti government are marked by crimes like murders, rapes, corruption, drug peddling, and riots.

He demanded tabling of the magisterial report on the Somnath Suryavanshi custodial death case in the House. The report has indicted Parbhani Police for physically assaulting Suryavanshi, a Dalit, in custody.

Patil said police failed to arrest all accused involved in murdering Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh even though two months have passed after the chilling crime came to light.

