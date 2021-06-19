Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 19 (PTI) The district authorities here have alerted people not to go near the Ganga river in view of rising water levels, officials said.

Subdivisional Magistrate Jayyendra Kumar said people have been asked not to go near the river as a precautionary measure after 3,75,000 cusec of water was released from a barrage in Haridwar.

The water level in the river here has been rising, officials said.

