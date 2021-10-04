Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 4 (PTI) BJP MLA Vikram Saini appeared before a special court on Monday in connection with a case related to the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots.

Saini's statement was recorded under Section 313 of the CrPC in the case.

Judge Gopal Upadhyay fixed the matter for defence evidence on October 6.

Saini, the MLA from Khatoli constituency, was part of a group that allegedly damaged vehicles and set houses afire during the riots.

