Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 2 (PTI) Three children were injured after coming in contact with an electric pole in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Mahalki village on Tuesday when the children were playing near the pole, they said.

The injured children -- Prempal (8), Yashvardhan (7) and Tarun (9) -- were taken to hospital, where one of them is serious, they said.

