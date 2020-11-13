Muzaffarnagar, Nov 13 (PTI) A total of 47 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday in Muzaffarnagar, taking the number of active patients in the district to 340.

The discovery of new patients took the total number of cases in the district till date to 6,282, said District Magistrate Selva Kumari J.

Out of the total infected people, 5,859 people, however, have recovered, she said.

