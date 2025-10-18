New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): A distressed resident of Brahmaputra Apartments, who lives on the third floor where a fire broke out earlier in the day, claimed that his wife and children sustained burn injuries and are undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

He also lamented that the jewellery brought for her daughter's wedding was inside at the time of the incident.

Vinod, a resident of the apartment complex, shared his distress, saying, "My dog was stuck inside. My daughter is about to be married in a matter of months, and all the jewellery, gold, and clothes we had bought are also inside."

He added that his wife and one of his children also suffered burns. "They are in the hospital. We have no clue how the fire started. My house is on the third floor," he added.

Brahmaputra Apartments is a residential complex for Rajya Sabha Members of Parliament, located on Dr. Bishambhar Das Marg in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, train services were affected after a fire broke out in a coach of the Amritsar-Saharsa express in Punjab on Saturday morning, officials said. On being alerted, the affected coaches were separated, and passengers were rescued.

Speaking to ANI, Vinod Bhatia, Divisional Railway Manager of Northern Railways, told ANI, "Around 7:30 am, when this Amritsar to Saharsa train was crossing from Sirhind station, a fire and smoke was noted which was controlled at the station immediately. Within 15-20 minutes, affected coaches were separated from the other parts of the train. Passengers from the affected coaches were also rescued cautiously. One passenger suffered 30-40% burns."

"...Around 5-6 trains coming from Ferozepur are affected because of this, and 1-2 other divisions coming from Ambala were also affected. This line was affected for just 1.5 hours... Our section is clear, and it has no effect on traffic... The cause of the fire is not yet clear. It will be clear after the analysis is done by forensic experts," Bhatia added.

Earlier today, a fire broke out in a coach of the Amritsar-Saharsa express in Punjab on Saturday morning, said the Ministry of Railways.

"A fire broke out in a coach of Train No. 12204 Amritsar-Saharsa at Sirhind Station in Punjab earlier today. No casualties were reported. Fire has been extinguished," as per the Ministry. (ANI)

